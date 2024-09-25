Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $122.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Global Payments stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.21. 2,435,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

