Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $283.15

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $283.15 and last traded at $282.91, with a volume of 135453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

