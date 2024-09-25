Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.48 million.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.67.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $153.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. Masimo’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

