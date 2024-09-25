monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $300.00 at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.74.

MNDY stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.35. 76,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.96. monday.com has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $285.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

