Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Trading Down 32.8 %

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 7,517,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,250. The company has a market cap of $308.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,663 shares of company stock worth $3,101,692. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. ArchPoint Investors purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.