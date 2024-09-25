Xponance Inc. Sells 5,554 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Humana by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

NYSE:HUM opened at $312.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

