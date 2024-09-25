Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 93,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $179.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

