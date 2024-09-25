Xponance Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 4.1% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Corpay by 21.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Corpay by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.58.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $308.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.51. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

