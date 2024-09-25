Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after buying an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Datadog by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Datadog by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after purchasing an additional 172,887 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,808.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 554,196 shares of company stock worth $67,580,459. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.59, a PEG ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.