Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

