Xponance Inc. Has $6.76 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 119.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,368 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $131.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Entergy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.