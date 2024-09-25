Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

