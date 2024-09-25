Xponance Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 77.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 544,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,816,000 after buying an additional 238,405 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,216,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $163.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average is $147.46.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

