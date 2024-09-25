Xponance Inc. Has $6.95 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $802.26 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $807.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $725.29 and its 200-day moving average is $689.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $687.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.