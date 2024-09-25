Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.97

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 22052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 461,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327,342 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

