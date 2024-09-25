Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.95

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 36856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

