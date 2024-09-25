Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $252.81

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $252.81 and last traded at $248.15, with a volume of 724774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLUT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.80.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 9.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.03 and its 200-day moving average is $200.42.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

