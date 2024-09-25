Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.75

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 148592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Roblox Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,302,376. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roblox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

