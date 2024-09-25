Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $171.38 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

