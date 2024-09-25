Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $177.48 million and $18.89 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000679 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

