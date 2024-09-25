A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 15,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $992.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

