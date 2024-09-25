Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $272.17 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $272.17 million and approximately $28.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.24 or 0.04109913 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00043767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,330,846 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

