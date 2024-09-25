Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Hits $150.49 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $150.49 million and $4.68 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,930,634,928 coins and its circulating supply is 12,326,191,673 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,929,546,890 with 12,325,154,495 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01195458 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,809,959.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

