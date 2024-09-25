KOK 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $140,933.51 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. KOK has a market cap of $302,422.90 and approximately $140,933.51 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,819.42 or 1.00140684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008213 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00056176 USD and is down -10.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $132,895.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.