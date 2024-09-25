Ultra (UOS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $746,940.58

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0911 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $35.04 million and approximately $746,940.58 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,729.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.00546690 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00079876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0927213 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $818,837.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

