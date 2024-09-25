Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Top KingWin stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,085. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.
