Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Top KingWin stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,085. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People’s Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

