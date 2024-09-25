SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the August 31st total of 648,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SaverOne 2014

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,466,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,062 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 591.63% of SaverOne 2014 worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVRE traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,311. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.