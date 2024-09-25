Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Expands By 206.2%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a growth of 206.2% from the August 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TBIL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,505. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2152 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

