Northland Power Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NPI stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,518. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$528.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$526.10 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2408719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.11.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

