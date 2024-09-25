Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,432. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

