Killam Apartment REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of KMP.UN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.23.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

