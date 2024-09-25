Killam Apartment REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of KMP.UN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.