Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

MHCUF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.