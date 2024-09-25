Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
MHCUF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
