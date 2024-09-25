Rogers Sugar Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RSI traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$740.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.96 and a one year high of C$5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.55.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of C$309.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5613346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

