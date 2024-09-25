Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Grows By 263.2%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 263.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRET stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

