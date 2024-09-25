Richards Packaging Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:RPI.UN traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching C$31.60. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$27.56 and a 52-week high of C$36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

