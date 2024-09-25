Richards Packaging Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
TSE:RPI.UN traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching C$31.60. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$27.56 and a 52-week high of C$36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
