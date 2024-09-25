Element Fleet Management Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE EFN traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching C$28.05. 17,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,650. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.52.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6895933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
