Element Fleet Management Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE EFN traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching C$28.05. 17,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,650. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.52.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6895933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EFN

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.