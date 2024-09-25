BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ZWHC)

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Stock Performance

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF stock traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 31.07. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 29.69. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of 27.09 and a 1 year high of 31.46.

