Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a growth of 234.3% from the August 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,242 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 450,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

