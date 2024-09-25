Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Alico has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of -54.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alico to earn ($0.37) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -54.1%.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of Alico stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. 17,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. Alico has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Alico had a net margin of 56.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alico will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alico to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also

