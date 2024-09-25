Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:LIF traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.16. 573,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,789. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$28.48 and a 12-month high of C$33.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.88.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 99.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.7574257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

