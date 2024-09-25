Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BDGI traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,474. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$32.25 and a 1 year high of C$51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.77.

Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.45 per share, with a total value of C$70,902.00. In related news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri purchased 2,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,902.00. Also, Senior Officer Julie Lee purchased 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. Insiders have bought a total of 4,242 shares of company stock worth $137,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

