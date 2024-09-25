DRW Securities LLC Invests $117,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $15.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

