The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 134.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.83.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

