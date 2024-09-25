EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 61.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 709,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

