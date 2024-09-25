Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,977 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

PIPR opened at $286.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.90. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $289.02.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

