DRW Securities LLC Invests $201,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $58,936,000.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $230.93 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $231.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $283.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
