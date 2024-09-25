DRW Securities LLC Invests $201,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $58,936,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $230.93 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $231.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $283.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.