DRW Securities LLC Cuts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,858.40 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

