EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $198.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

