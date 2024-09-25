iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,001 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

