AlTi Global Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.6% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 50,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $886,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $28,139,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,989,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,262,194,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $28,139,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,989,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,262,194,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360,248 shares of company stock worth $959,228,295 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.